35th Pittsburg Toy Run contributes to Salvation Army program

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Holiday preparations are already underway in southeast Kansas.

The Salvation Army, in collaboration with local bikers, hosted their 35th Annual Pittsburg Toy Run.

Participants purchased toys at Big Lots to donate to the Salvation Army, which will be given out this Christmas through Toys for Tots.

Joely Gath helped to put this year’s event together, as her uncle who passed away last year always brought her to the Toy Run.

She says amount of support area residents have for their community is overwhelming.

Gath adds, “It’s [really] great for me because I grew up coming to this as a kid and, you know, Santa Claus is here and now to be the adult in the situation, it’s great for me to be a part of it still.”

Jeff Ruffin, of the Pittsburg Salvation Army, says, “We’re just impressed with the generosity of the community. How they extend not only their dollars and their resources but they extend their time and presence, so this is a good example of that.”

The event concluded with all participants getting a police escort down Broadway to the Salvation Army.

In years past, this event has brought out about 100 bikers from across the four states for the cause.