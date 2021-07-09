35 acres of land could potentially be sold to the Sugar Creek Packing Company

PITTSBURG, KS – A new housing development could soon be coming to Crawford County.

A proposal will be presented to Pittsburg City Commissioners next week, to sell 35 acres of land to the Sugar Creek Packing Company.

The potential deal will total around $177,000.

The land is located on the west side of 210th Street, across from the packing company.

Officials hope to build homes on the land to attract prospective employees.

“Some of the surrounding areas we struggle to bring in some high level talent from outside the area, and offering them either a temporary place to stay while they kind of get their feet on the ground, get grounded in the community or to stay permanently.” Says Derek Boesken, Sugar Creek Packing Company Plant Manager.

The next city commission meeting takes place Tuesday night at 5:30p.m.