$33K donation to Joplin Schools features bike show and check presentation

JOPLIN, Mo.–Students at an elementary school are treated to a bicycle stunt show in their gym.

The occasion was a check presentation at Cecil Floyd Elementary School in Joplin. The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Trails and Connectivity Work Group presented a check in the amount of $33,000 that will allow for a bike riding curriculum at all 11 elementary schools in Joplin.

“A curriculum-based program bringing balanced bikes to PE curriculum for kids to learn how to ride and eventually graduate into peddling and being able to ride a bike on their own,” explained Erin Slifka with the Joplin Chamber.

The donation will allow for the purchasing of enough bikes for each kid to ride during their PE class.

