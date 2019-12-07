32nd St. to close at Indiana Ave

JOPLIN, Mo. — Indiana Avenue will be closed North of 32nd Street starting next week.

Starting Monday evening through Wednesday beginning at at seven each evening crews will work to install a storm drain culvert.

Drivers will not have access to Indiana north of the intersection and must find an alternate route until six A.M.

The road will be open to traffic during the daytime.

The work is part of a project to resurface 32nd street between Main Street and Missouri Route 249, and improve three intersections at Main Street, Indiana Avenue, and Connecticut Avenue.