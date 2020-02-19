32nd Annual Neosho City Wide Garage Sale announced

NEOSHO, Mo. – The 32nd Annual Neosho City Wide Garage Sale has been scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 3rd and 4th. The two-day event will begin at 7:00 A.M. each day and will be held regardless of the weather, rain or shine.

According to the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, over 400 sales took place in Neosho in 2019 making it the largest year yet and 2020 is expected to be even bigger.

“Phone calls and Facebook messages have already started coming in from as far as Kentucky, Illinois, and Tennessee wondering if we have set a date for 2020! People are excited and have begun scheduling their vacation dates to come shop in Neosho,” stated Janel Wilder, Event Coordinator for the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce.

The economic impact from the annual Neosho City Wide Garage Sale is felt by not only the hotels and restaurants around town, but also residents who have cash in hand from their sales.

Residents can begin posting their sale information on the Chamber’s garage sale website, http://garagesales.neoshocc.com.

“Garage sale registration will look a little different this year, in a good way.” shared Wilder. “This year will feature an interactive Google Map allowing attendees to follow driving directions from sale to sale. We are always looking for ways to enhance the sale experience for both residents and attendees.”

Garage sale registration closes on March 31, 2020.

An interactive sale map will be shared on April 1, 2020 to allow attendees to begin planning their route. Those who are planning to arrive in Neosho on Thursday evening, the day before the event, are encouraged to make hotel reservations early.

To request a list of Chamber-member hotels and restaurants, or for more information, contact the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce at (417) 451-1925 or visit their website at www.neoshocc.com.