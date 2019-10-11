$30,000 reward now offered for Neosho animal abuse case

NEOSHO, Mo. — The reward for information leading to an arrest in a Neosho animal abuse case continues to grow.

Lt. Jason Baird with Neosho PD says the City of Neosho’s reward is now at $15,000, which is in addition to $15,000 offered by the National Humane Society.

The reward money from the city has been donated by Neosho citizens, as well as several people from all over the country.

The department has received an outpouring of support from the community and nation, yet the number of actual leads is minimal.

Lt. Baird adds detectives continue to work leads as they’re called in, but nothing has been substantiated.

Photo of female beagle from Neosho PD

The Neosho Police Department responded to a complaint back on September 23 in reference to animal abuse. Upon arrival, they discovered a female beagle who had approximately 75% of her skin removed while she was alive.

The dog either escaped from the assault or was set free in this condition. Officers caught the injured animal and after consulting veterinary staff, the dog had to be euthanized to end her suffering.

We will continue to diligently work investigative leads as we receive them. Lt. Jason Baird, Neosho Police Department

Anyone with any information should continue to contact Neosho PD: 417-451-8012. You can also call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office: 417-451-8300.