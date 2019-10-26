3 taken into custody after SUV flees police

SPRINGFIELD, MO. (KOLR)— A driver of an SUV left the scene of an accident and failed to stop their vehicle near Kansas Expressway and Bennet around 11:00 p.m. on Friday.

According to Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, who was believed to be impaired due to driving behavior, stopped the vehicle in the 2500 block of South Nettleton at the dead end where the SUV reversed in an aggressive manner and rammed into the deputies patrol car.

The deputy fired towards the suspects’ vehicle as the SUV fled the scene.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped near Walnut Street where the driver fled on foot and three of the four occupants were taken into custody.

Deputies are continuing their investigation and checking the area for the suspect.