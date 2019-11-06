3 people arrested after police find drugs in Galena home

GALENA, Ks. — 3 people are facing drug charges after a police raid in Galena.
Tuesday night, officers with the Galena Police Department served a search warrant at 1103 Joplin Street.
Authorities found suspected marijuana and meth inside the residence.
37-year-old Jason A. Charles, 38-year-old Brandi L. King, and 30-year-old Guy A. Hibdon were all taken into custody and transported to the Cherokee County Jail.
Charles and King are both being held on a $5,000 bond for possessing methamphetamine and marijuana.
Hibdon is being held on a $3,000 bond for possessing methamphetamine and an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.
The investigation is on-going.