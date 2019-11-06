3 people arrested after police find drugs in Galena home

GALENA, Ks. — 3 people are facing drug charges after a police raid in Galena.

Tuesday night, officers with the Galena Police Department served a search warrant at 1103 Joplin Street.

Authorities found suspected marijuana and meth inside the residence.

37-year-old Jason A. Charles, 38-year-old Brandi L. King, and 30-year-old Guy A. Hibdon were all taken into custody and transported to the Cherokee County Jail.

Jason Allen Charles

Brandi Lea King

Guy Allen Hibdon

Charles and King are both being held on a $5,000 bond for possessing methamphetamine and marijuana.

Hibdon is being held on a $3,000 bond for possessing methamphetamine and an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

The investigation is on-going.