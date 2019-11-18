3 killed in OK Walmart shooting

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Three people are dead after a shooting at an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

According to The Duncan Banner police received a call just before 10 a.m. about a shooting at the Walmart in Duncan near Highway 81 and West Plato Road. According to AP News, Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

OHP officials confirmed 3 people are dead. The Duncan Banner reports the shooter is among those dead.

Red River Tech and Duncan Public Schools were put on lockdown due to the incident. Red River Tech remains on lockdown, however, Duncan Public Schools are no longer on lockdown.