3 inmates from the McDonald County Jail have escaped and are on the loose

MCDONALD COUNTY, MO – 3 inmates are still on the loose after escaping the McDonald County Jail on Saturday.

49 year old David Molina, 27 year old Carmelo Miguel Burgos, and 23 year old Shun’Tavion Ladarris Thomas all escaped around 5:00p.m. on Saturday after attacking a detention officer.

All 3 men are considered armed and dangerous.

Along with asking the public for help, Marshall Services, The Missouri Analysis Center, and Surrounding Sheriff’s Offices are looking for the escapees.

“The main thing that we’re stressing is that people continue to keep their homes, or their vehicles, any utility vehicles, farm equipment, everything locked up secured.” Says Chris Allison, McDonald County Sheriff’s Office Captain.

Thomas and Molina were both last seen wearing orange and white striped pants with a white shirt while Burgos was seen wearing orange and whiter striped pants and no shirt.

If you see the escaped inmates, don’t approach them. Call the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4319.