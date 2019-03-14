3 Elderly SEK Women Die after Car Crash
MONTGOMERY CO., Ks. - 3 elderly Southeast Kansas women die after a crash in Montgomery County.
The Kansas State Highway Patrol says the accident happened just north of the junction of US-75 and US-166 just before 8:30 Tuesday morning.
A vehicle heading northbound on US-75 crossed the center line.
A second car traveling southbound swerved into the right shoulder to try and avoid the car, but was struck head on.
The 3 occupants of the second car all died.
They were 85-year-old Patricia Chalfant, of Neodesha.
82-year-old Wilma Rowden, also of Neodesha.
And 85-year-old Mary Compton of Fredonia.
The driver of the first car was taken to a Tulsa hospital with serious injuries.
