3 Elderly SEK Women Die after Car Crash

MONTGOMERY CO., Ks. - 3 elderly Southeast Kansas women die after a crash in Montgomery County.

The Kansas State Highway Patrol says the accident happened just north of the junction of US-75 and US-166 just before 8:30 Tuesday morning.

A vehicle heading northbound on US-75 crossed the center line.

A second car traveling southbound swerved into the right shoulder to try and avoid the car, but was struck head on.

The 3 occupants of the second car all died.

They were 85-year-old Patricia Chalfant, of Neodesha.

82-year-old Wilma Rowden, also of Neodesha.

And 85-year-old Mary Compton of Fredonia.

The driver of the first car was taken to a Tulsa hospital with serious injuries.

