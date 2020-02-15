3 arrested in Delaware County after high speed pursuit

Three were arrested with 7 firearms and a stolen vehicle after leading Delaware County Sheriff’s Officers on a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour.





Brenden Dempsey

Zachery Hudson

Kimber Vaughn

The press release from the Sheriff can be read below:

On 02/13/2020, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kimber Vaughn, Brenden Dempsey, and Zachery Hudson for felony charges of Endangering Others While Attempting to Elude Police, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and 7 charges of Possession of a Firearm After Felony Conviction.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight when Sergeant Mike Bouziden saw the stolen vehicle driving northbound on Highway 10. Sgt. Bouziden attempted to stop the vehicle for defective equipment.

When they stopped, they later led authorities on a high-speed pursuit with speeds in excess of 100mph. The pursuit led into Ottawa County until they crashed into a fence and fled the scene on foot.

Once stopped, a large assortment of ammunition and 7 firearms were found in the vehicle.

The District 13 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force was activated and Task Force Officers of the Miami, Oklahoma Police Department deployed a drone mounted heat seeking camera.

By doing so, authorities were able to locate Vaughn hiding in the field approximately 400 yards from the crash site.

Dempsey and Hudson weren’t located until later in the morning when Ottawa County Deputies and Wyandotte Nation Police were called back to the area for numerous attempted burglaries.

Dempsey and Hudson were taken into custody and treated at a local hospital for complaints of onset Hypothermia.

Further investigation revealed that Dempsey and Vaughn had over $4,000 cash on their person.

Investigators later learned the guns and cash were stolen during a burglary which occurred 2 days prior to the pursuit where over $11,000 cash was stolen.

Dempsey, Vaughn, and Hudson all remain in jail on a $40,000 bond each.