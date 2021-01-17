2nd round stimulus scams are surfacing

A new wave of Covid-19 scams have surfaced amid the second round of stimulus payments.

The IRS is urging taxpayers to protect their personal information.

Scams include text messages asking for bank account information for the economic impact payments.

Phishing schemes through e-mail, letter, and social media are also making the rounds.

Scammers are also using fake at-home Covid-19 testing kits and fake donation requests for groups heavily impacted by the pandemic.

And, finally, opportunities asking you to invest in a company developing the Covid-19 Vaccine are likely false.

Any of these should be reported to the national center for disaster fraud hotline.

That phone number is 1-866-720-5721.