2nd annual Hymn Festival held in Joplin

Four state residents celebrate hundreds of years of religious music.

The Joplin Area Organist Association held the second annual Hymn Festival at First Methodist Church in Joplin.

Pieces ranged from solo performances on the church’s Quimbly and Wicks pipe organ, as well as singing from a choir made up of local vocalists, and even a few songs involving the entire audience joining along with the musicians.

The Joplin Area Organist Association is a group of enthusiasts who want to share their interest with the rest of the area.

Saturday’s event is one way of doing that.

Scott Stone, Joplin Area Organist Association Board Member and performer says, “I feel excited. Nervous too. I’m excited and I’m really looking forward to be part of this. Not only in the audience, but also performing as well.”

Some of the musical selections performed at the event date back to the 1600s.

The Joplin Area Organist Association plans to host another program later this fall at the First Presbyterian Church in Carthage.