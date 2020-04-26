29 years since deadly tornado tears through Haysville, South Wichita and Andover

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Today marks 29 years since the deadly Andover Tornado swept through Haysville, South Wichita, and Andover on April 26, 1991.

The Andover Tornado was rated an F-5 tornado, it ended up killing 19 people including 13 at a mobile home park in Andover, according to the National Weather Service Wichita (NWSW).

I’ll never forget this day. I was in 5th grade. This tornado also hit Haysville. Willow Lane over on the northwest side of town was hit hard as the tornado then tracked over to Cox Farms on South Seneca, the Turnpike and then up to Andover. @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 #kswx https://t.co/5cUkHM3E0T — Lisa Teachman (@LisaTeachman) April 26, 2020

“This is a particularly dangerous situation with the possibility of very damaging tornadoes. Also, large hail, dangerous lightning, and damaging thunderstorm winds can be expected,” read an 11:38 a.m. bulletin from the National Weather Service on April 26, 1991.

The storm hit the Andover area around 6:40 p.m. but had first been reported on the ground nearly an hour earlier near Clearwater.

On this date back in 1991, what would become known as the "Andover tornado", tore across southeast Wichita into western Butler county. This tornado was rated an F5 & killed 19 people in KS, 13 from one mobile home park in Andover. McConnell AFB was also heavily damaged #kswx pic.twitter.com/EODDbuxG4s — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) April 26, 2020

The “Andover Tornado” had also made its way through McConnell destroying 102 base housing units and nine major facilities including the base hospital.