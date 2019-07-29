28 drownings in Missouri this year, most could have been prevented

28 people have died by drowning in Missouri so far this year, a reminder that swimmers at every age and skill level need to be careful.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says most of those incidents were preventable. In lakes and rivers, currents, drop-offs and debris make swimming difficult. That means kids, teens and even adults can get over-exhausted before they even realize they’re in trouble.

If someone is struggling or floating away, troopers say not to put yourself at risk by trying to swim after them. Instead, toss them a flotation device or extend an object they can grab onto. No one should ever swim alone.

So, in a group, know everyone’s skill level when it comes to swimming and wear a life jacket or keep one near.