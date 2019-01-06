27th Annual Midwestern Open

JOPLIN, Mo. - The competition featured students who train at Martial Arts Schools and once they reach a certain level they they then begin to compete.

Divisions range from five years old and under to fifty and older.

Points tabulated from today will add up in their divisions and at the end of the year top competitors will receive special awards and recognition.

"It helps you with your focus and I made new friends and I've become way more confident..I used to be quiet, but now I'm not that quiet anymore."said Sajara Hill, Martial Arts Competitor

"Well what's special about it is it's not a closed type of event where people only practice 1 certain martial arts. In other words they come together from different martial arts to compete against one another..and in doing that I think they learn more about the arts and also see how they stack up." said Jim Riggs, Director of S.W.A.T.

Riggs adds the next big tournament will be held in Joplin Memorial Hall later on in the Spring.

