$250K grant approved for Jasper County 9-1-1 call center

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The project to update equipment at a southwest Missouri 9-1-1 center is getting a big financial boost.

Jasper County Emergency Services was approved for a grant to help pay to update telephones for the dispatch center.

The state is giving Jasper County 250 thousand dollars.

Workers say that will go a long way toward covering costs of a mandatory update for 9-1-1 operations in both Carthage and Joplin.

Time is running out to make the switch.

“We’re covered until December 22nd. But after December 22nd – if anything happens with the software or hardware, they’ll no longer replace it or take care of any of the problems with it. So we need to get off that system as quickly as possible,” said April Ford, Jasper Co. Emergency Services.

While the state has approved the grant, the agencies involved are still finalizing details.

Workers hope to replace the existing phones in December or January.