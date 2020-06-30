JOPLIN, Mo. — The 25-year-old killed in a motorcycle crash in Joplin over the weekend is identified.

The Joplin Police Department says Trea Greer, of Joplin, died on the scene of the accident at the intersection of Highway FF and Reinmiller Road.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a van driven by 58-year-old Ricky Fisher, of Joplin, was going West on Highway FF and tried to turn South onto Reinmiller.

As the van turned, it hit the motorcycle Greer was driving East.

JPD’s major crash team continues to investigate the incident.