25 Drive in Parsons is helping local students with clothing and school supplies

PARSONS, Kan. — An organization is helping students meet basic needs for the upcoming school year.

Saturday, Communities in Schools of Mid-America, collected school supplies, clothing, and hygiene products for Parsons students.

The series of drives are for the organization’s twenty-fifth anniversary.

Jessica Peña, Development and Events Manager, Communities in Schools of Mid-America, says, “We did a lot of grassroots communication within the community. We have a lot of champions in our communities that helped us promote the event. We also reached out to local churches, as well as banks to inform them about the event and just let them know the items that we’re collecting and that there is a need and having them help us fill it.”

Upcoming, 25 Drive, events are scheduled in Pittsburg, Chanute, and Fort Scott.

For anyone who can’t come out in person they have an Amazon wish list on their web site with items to purchase.

To find out more information click here .