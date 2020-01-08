25 Dogs and 1 Cat rescued from hoarding situation in Hickory County

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. — The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) was called to rescue 25 small breed dogs and one cat from a long-term hoarding situation in Hickory County, Missouri.

The owner had been deceased for more than one week.















Scene inside the residents where 25 dogs and 1 cat were rescued

Once the scene was evaluated and the human remains were removed by the local coroner’s office, HSMO’s ACT team made plans to safely remove the dogs.

This required rescuers to wear respirators and hazmat suits in order to ensure safe entry and handling of the animals.

The small dogs are in varying stages of malnourishment and suffering from skin conditions and other illnesses common in long-term hoarding situations.

The remains of at least one dog were also found inside the home.

The surviving animals are currently on their way to the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis City facility to be treated. Following veterinary evaluations, the dogs will be rehabilitated so that they can get ready for the forever homes.

Jessica Crampton, ACT Investigator, was first on scene and lead investigator. “We are grateful to the Hickory County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt action in ensuring the surviving dogs could be rescued,” said Crampton. “We are thankful we were contacted by the Sheriff’s Office and pleased we could assist in bringing closure to this awful situation.”

Once the dogs have been fully treated, they will be available for adoption at the St. Louis City location.

Here’s a link to a video taken during the incident: click here!

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can view the full roster of adoptable animals hsmo.org/adopt.

To report an animal who may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.