24th Cajun Festival celebrates diversity of American Heritage Music

GROVE, Okla. – The Cajun Country of Louisiana is brought to Grand Lake, in celebration of our nation’s birthday.

The 24th Cajun Festival brought out international musician Jana Jae. She was joined by various bands performing the specialty of Cajun music. Jae says it’s important to celebrate the diversity of American Heritage Music. The event also featured Cajun food and vendors galore.

“It’s genuine we just have such a great time. There are people that come up a guy has a harmonica, another one has a sax the band plays all day long. We are tickled to have it go on and on and on. We hope it goes on at least to 25.” Jana Jae, American Country and Bluegrass Fiddler

Jae adds each year she gets a lot of interest in people wanting to perform. So, she’s hoping next year they can add even more musical artists