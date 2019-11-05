24-year-old Cold Case in Wagoner County SOLVED

FILE – In this March 16, 2011, file photo, a security fence surrounds inmate housing on the Rikers Island correctional facility in New York. New York City lawmakers are considering a plan to close the notorious Rikers Island jail complex and replace it with four smaller jails. The City Council is set to vote Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 on a plan to build the jails that would replace Rikers.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Today, charges have been filed against the suspect in the murder of Donald Hawley, a 24-year-old Wagoner County cold case.

Based on evidence reviewed by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Cold Case Unit and analyzed by the OSBI lab, District Attorney Jack Thorp charged 58-year-old Kenneth Tyrone Brown with murder in the first degree.

“For Mr. Hawley’s family, this day has been a long time coming,” said District Attorney Thorp. “For nearly a quarter of a century they have been waiting for answers as to who killed Donald. I appreciate the hard work and dedication of OSBI Director Adams and the OSBI Cold Case Unit for their efforts, which has led to these charges being filed and a path to justice for the Hawley family.”

On April 7, 1995, the Wagoner Count y Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI investigative assistance in the murder of Donald Hawley.

Hawley was found deceased on the bank of the Verdigris River north of Muskogee.

He had been beaten and his hands were bound behind his back. Hawley’s wallet was also missing. The Medical Examiner determined Hawley’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

At the time, agents collected evidence found near Hawley’s truck, and the vehicle was processed for evidence including DNA.

“This was a brutal and senseless murder,” said Sheriff Chris Elliott. “This shows that there is no timetable in Wagoner County for any case to be solved. With the advances in technology, DNA identification, increased law enforcement resources, and interagency cooperation, these types of crimes are more likely to be solved.”

The lab found that blood collected from the road near Hawley’s truck and blood from a sock that was recovered are both consistent with Hawley’s DNA.

A hair was also collected at the scene and the lab found that the DNA from the hair matched the DNA profile of Brown.

Brown is serving Life without Parole in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for the May 10, 1995 murder of 41-year-old Elizabeth Alloway.

Alloway was found dead near 10th and Lincoln Street in Muskogee. She had been beaten and run over.

The Medical Examiner determined her cause of death to be blunt force trauma and ruled her death a homicide. Brown became a suspect after it was discovered that he was seen with Alloway hours before her death. He was charged with her murder, and in February 1998, Brown was convicted of first degree murder.

The OSBI would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance with this investigation: Bartlesville Police Department, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (Virginia), Eddie Majors (Tulsa Police Department), Faye Banks (Muskogee Police Department, ret.), Muskogee County District Attorney’s Offi ce, Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, Muskogee Police Department, Office of Chief Medical Examiner, Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Texas Rangers, Wagoner County District Attorney’s Office and the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about the death of Donald Hawley, please contact the District 27 DA’s hotline at (918) 772-7568 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.