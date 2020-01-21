24 reasons to preserve a building

JOPLIN, Mo. — There are a host of reasons why it’s important to preserve historic structures in a community, 24 to be exact.

For one reason, they don’t make them like they used to.

The Executive Director of The Downtown Joplin Alliance, Lori Haun says historic structures often times require less money to heat and cool because of how well they’re built.

She also says they have a lot character that you don’t find in newer construction in other parts of a city and she says they tend to be more affordable.

And, she says you might be surprised what age group is willing to live and work there.

Lori Haun, Downtown Joplin Alliance Executive Director, said, “Your historic downtown and historic neighborhoods are really a draw for the younger generation right now and that younger generation is the next next generation is the next generation for our city and they’re more and more buying old homes, buying old buildings, putting businesses into old buildings and that’s where they’re looking and that’s really important to keep all this in mind as we move forward.”

If you’d like to see all 24 of those reasons visit placeeconomic.com