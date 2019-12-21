24 new cases of a deadly deer disease have popped up in Missouri

MISSOURI (MONET) — The Missouri Department of Conservation has confirmed 24 new cases of chronic wasting disease in the state. The findings – in nearly 27,000 tissue samples – bring the total number of deer confirmed with the disease to 140 since 2012.

Photo courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation

According to the Department, CWD is a deadly disease in white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family.

The new cases have been found in the following counties: 2 in Adair, 5 in Franklin, 5 in Linn, 2 in Macon, 2 in Perry, 5 in Ste. Genevieve, 2 in Stone, and 1 in Taney.

Wildlife Disease Coordinator Jasmine Batten says CWD remains relatively rare in Missouri. All new cases are from counties that had other cases previously confirmed.