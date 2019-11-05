22 local communities helping the state improve roads/sidewalks

In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014 photo, Willacy County crews have begun making drainage and road improvements in Sebastian, Texas. The county is using an $8.4 million state grant to upgrade drainage and roads in some of the lowest lying colonias, which also include Lasara, Alto Bonito, Romoville, Simo, San Francisco, San Perlita and La Rosita. (AP Photo/Valley Morning Star, David Pike)

KANSAS (KODE/KSNF) — The state is working with 22 local communities across the state to help fix roads and sidewalks.

The project is part of its Cost Share Program which totals $39 million dollars worth of construction this year.

The Cost Share Program requires communities applying for road and sidewalk construction to have at least 15% local cash match.

Communities chosen for the project are based on safety, improving access or mobility, or relieving overcrowding.

Secretary Julie Lorenz said “Particularly, I’m happy that local governments brought so much money to the table. We are essentially getting these projects on behalf of the state at a very good price.”

Governor Laura Kelly said “I’m delighted that we’re able to move forward and we’ll actually be working with a more innovative approach so that we’ll roll out these projects now, but then there will be continuing roll out of projects as we move forward.”

Governor Kelly says she will ask the legislature next year to keep this program in the budget again for next year.

