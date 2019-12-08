21-year-old MU student jogging across Columbia street hit, killed, police say

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WDAF) — A University of Missouri student has died after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross at city street, police in Columbia said.

Police said in news release that Logan Warnecke, 21, of Columbia, was running across College Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a sport utility vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

College Avenue borders the MU campus on the east side and separates the school from East Campus and several fraternity houses. It’s one of the busiest streets surrounding the university.

Police say the 21-year-old driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Officials say no arrests have been made or charges brought in the case. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.