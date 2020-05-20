21-year-old Bentonville man arrested for attempted capital murder

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 21-year-old Bentonville man was arrested in Dallas earlier this month on charges related to a local drive-by shooting in late April.

According to the Bentonville Police Department, Jordan Lucas Rosendo Leos is charged with attempted capital murder related to an April 24 shooting on Camellia Drive in the Braithwaite Subdivision in Bentonville.

Police say several bullets penetrated the exterior of an apartment on the street and were later recovered inside the home. Witnesses reported a black SUV fleeing the area after the gunfire.

Following an “extensive investigation with assistance of the United States Marshals Service and the Garland City Police Department,” Leos was arrested on charges related to the incident on Tuesday, May 5, in Dallas, Texas.

In addition to attempted capital murder, he is charged with terroristic act, possession of firearms by certain persons, and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Leos was transferred to Arkansas on May 15 and is currently being held in the Benton County Jail.