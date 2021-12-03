2022 Women of Distinction honored in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kans. — 2022 isn’t here just yet — but it is for a number of women in the Pittsburg area.

The 2022 Women of Distinction were honored during this morning’s “Women in Business Breakfast” at the Overman Student Center at Pitt State. Once again, there are 12 honorees.

All 12 were nominated for making the Pittsburg area a better place. All 12 — will also be featured in the “2022 Community Calendar.”

Another important item was part of this morning’s ceremony. Pittsburg Chiropractor Dr. Kayla Riggs was named this year’s winner of the “Kaye Lynne Webb Influential Woman in Business Award.”

“I’m not that deserving of it, you know, it’s, I do what I do because I love my job and I love helping people, so this is just icing on the cake,” said Dr. Kayla Riggs, Kaye Lynne Webb Influential Woman in Business Award winner.

The awards ceremony is put on every year by the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.