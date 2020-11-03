2020 Joplin Christmas Parade theme announced

Freeman Health System and the city of Joplin are once again coordinating the Joplin Christmas Parade.

This years parade will be themed, “Cruisin’ To Christmas.”

The Parade will be held Tuesday December 1st beginning at 6:00 p.m. Potential entries can contact parade organizers via email at joplinchristmasparade@freemanhealth.com or phone at 417.347.3962.

The full press release can be read below.

“Joint Press Conference with City Leaders Unveils Logo and Pandemic-Safe Parade Plan

What: Unveiling of Parade Logo, Call for Entries

When: 11:00 am Monday, November 9

Where: Joplin City Hall, 2nd floor lobby

Background: For the seventh year in a row, Freeman Health System will coordinate the Joplin Christmas Parade. Join Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer Paula Baker and Mayor Ryan Stanley for a joint press conference as they unveil the official logo for the parade, which will have the theme Cruisin’ to Christmas.

Planning for this year’s event takes into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic and will put a twist on the traditional format. Details will be announced.

The parade will still be held along Main Street. It begins at 6:00 pm Tuesday, December 1.

Those interested in having an entry in the parade can email contact information to joplinchristmasparade@freemanhealth.com. Questions should be directed to Freeman Health System parade coordinators at 417.347.3962.”