2020 Don’t Quit Campaign could bring new fitness centers to select Oklahoma schools

OKLAHOMA — Three schools in Oklahoma will be selected to get new $100,000 fitness centers as a part of a health initiative.

Oklahoma has been chosen as a part of the National Foundation For Governors Fitness Councils to receive this award.

This is all possible through the organizations 2020 Don’t Quit Campaign.

Only elementary and middle schools in the sooner state will be eligible to apply.

From today through March 20th schools can be nominated to receive a new fitness center.

They will have to fill out an application along with either an essay or a video.

For more information on how schools can be nominated follow the link below.

http://natgovfit.org/nominate-your-school/.