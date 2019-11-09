2019 tax property statements mailed out for Jasper County residents

JASPER COUNTY, Mo.–The bill is in the mail for Jasper County residents who owe property taxes.

The county collector sent out 2019 statements this week. That means most taxpayers should receive them Friday or Saturday.

The deadline to pay the Jasper County bill is December 31st – and you have a few options to make the payment.

“You can pay at the counter, you caw mail the coupon with the statement and that works well. You can go online and pay,” Jasper County Collector Steve McIntosh.

If you have not received a tax statement by the beginning of next week, you should contact the county collector to get a copy of the bill.