2019 Summer Games for Missouri Special Olympics canceled due to storm damage and flooding

The state Special Olympics were supposed to begin later this week in Springfield, but the 2019 Summer Games have been canceled because of tornado damage and flooding in Jefferson City.

The Missouri Special Olympics are headquartered in the capital city. The images of the Training for Life Campus show windows were shattered during the storm and part of the gym roof was torn off.

The games were going to be held this weekend at Missouri State University and Evangel University, but the board chairman said with the damage and weather they had no choice but to cancel.

Lisa Gudenkauf is a coach and her son, Morgan, is an athlete. She began to spread word of the cancellation and has been in contact with those in Jefferson City.

“And I think that really helped the athletes understand more too. I think sometimes its hard to look into the future for them and understanding that there were people needing help, and they absolutely understood that,” says Lisa Gudenkauf, parent.

Gudenkauf says aside from the sports, the athletes enjoy seeing their friends, coaches and staff the most.

Because the games are canceled, families and coaches will gather at Fassnight Park instead.

