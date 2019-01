The results are in, and it was a good year for the economy of one of the Four States.

According to the Kansas Department of Commerce, 2018 was a banner year for the Sunflower State. There were well over 11 thousand new jobs, $1.7 billion dollars in new capital investment and $1.17 billion in payroll added to the state's economy.

And the department also says it participated in 138 successful economic development projects across the state.