2018 Tree Accomplishments Video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - 2018 was a year of tree accomplishments within the show-me state.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, 2018 is the first year that the state has seen more than one hundred towns and cities be a part off Tree City USA. This national program that began in 1976 promotes the benefits of having more public trees in communities across the country. The MDC also celebrated half a decade of their Champion Tree Program this past year. In 1968 the department had a list of the largest trees in the Show-Me State with the goal of inspiring residents to search for larger ones. Since then the list has grown to nearly one hundred and thirty different types of trees including the large sassafras tree in Monett.