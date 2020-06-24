20-year-old dog in Tennessee is oldest living golden retriever in history

OAKLAND, Tenn. (KRON) — A dog in Tennessee who has celebrated her 20th birthday has apparently become the oldest known living golden retriever in history, according to a recent blog post from the Golden Hearts Golden Retriever Rescue.

Her name is August, nicknamed “Augie,” and she turned 20 on April 24. She lives with her owners Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt.

The Hetterscheidts said Augie was previously placed in two homes before they adopted her when she was 14.

“They figured that most people wouldn’t want such an elderly golden, but they had no idea of the upcoming journey they would be on with Augie,” the rescue group wrote. “They’ve taken her on RV trips all around the country, she’s got several canine and feline siblings, and she gets to play fetch in the pool.”

According to Golden Heart, Augie celebrated her birthday with a dog-friendly carrot cake and some quality time with her golden retriever siblings, Sherman, Belle and Bruce.

Jennifer Hetterscheidt said despite her age, Augie is still “surprisingly healthy,” and although she is a bit shaky upon first waking up, Augie can still move around well and enjoys daily walks around the yard.

The average lifespan of a golden retriever is between 10 and 12 years.