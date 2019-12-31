20 year candle light service for Bible and Freeman held in Welch

WELCH, Ok. — Two decades is far too long for a mother still wondering what happened to her missing daughter and where she may be.

Today — December 30th — marks 20 years since Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman went missing after Ashley’s parents were found dead in their burned Welch home.

Lorene, Lauria’s mother, continues to hope she will one day bring her daughter home.

Lorene Bible, Lauria Bible’s Mother, “I’m looking for bones. I know that.”

After 20 years, Lorene Bible knows the reality she faces in trying to locate her missing daughter.

Lorene Bible, Lauria Bible’s Mother, said, “If you get that at least you know you can go and you can do a final resting place.”

She recalls that fateful day back in December of 1999.

“It’s like, you know, she goes and stays the night with her best friend. The last time you talk to her is about 7:30 at night, and that’s the last time you’ve seen her.”

Seven hours later, Lauria was officially missing — and her mother has spent the last two decades remaining as optimistic as she can in these circumstances.

Lorene Bible, Lauria Bible’s Mother, “We try to keep our mind occupied. What are we going to do next, what’s the next thing we’re going to do?”

Recent searches of mine shafts in Picher, Oklahoma provide some shred of light, but, even then, it’s an investigation that continues.

Gary Stansill, OK District 12 DA Investigator, said, “We cannot conclude that these girls have been placed in a mine shaft. There’s other tips, there’s other information that we have looked at in the past as far as where the girls were disposed of. But I would say that probably, the mine shaft we have heard the most.”

Lorene Bible, Lauria Bible’s Mother, “You do get discouraged, you know, for a little bit, but there’s always tips, there’s always something to do.”

And investigators encourage those tips to keep coming in.

Gary Stansill, OK Dist. 12 DA Investigator, “Sometimes just one little piece of information could break this case wide open as far as finding the location of the girls.”

For now, Lorene holds on to hope the mystery of what happened to her daughter and her daugther’s best friend will be solved.

Lorene Bible, Lauria Bible’s Mother, “You can’t just fall off the face of the Earth. Somebody knows something.”

Candle light service to honor and remember the missing girls is currently happening tonight, Monday, in Vinita.

It’s on the lawn of South Park, which is next to the Craig County Jail where the only known living suspect, Ronnie Dean Busick, is being held.