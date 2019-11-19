20 Suspects are Charged with Distributing Heroin/Fentanyl in the Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Twenty defendants have been charged in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl in the Springfield area.

The DEA and local law enforcement partners launched an investigation into the drug-trafficking organization in June 2019. Heroin and fentanyl was sold to Springfield residents by suppliers in Chicago, Illinois and St. Louis, Missouri.

“I appreciate all of our partners joining together to go after these drug dealers and bring justice to these individuals plaguing our streets with these lethal drugs,” said Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott.

A Phelps County Missouri sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on I-44 on September 8, 2019 traveling toward Springfield. The deputy seized approximately 496 grams of heroin from the vehicle. In another incident, another vehicle was stopped by a Springfield police officer, who searched the vehicle and seized 21.5 grams of fentanyl.

According to the affidavit, Farisse fled from law enforcement officers during a traffic stop on March 27, 2018. Farisse told officers he threw approximately six ounces of heroin/fentanyl from the vehicle during the pursuit. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers recovered a sock containing the heroin/fentanyl following the pursuit.