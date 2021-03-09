20 cent tax levy to be on April ballot in Barton County

LAMAR, Mo. — A twenty cent levy will be on the upcoming April ballot in Barton County.

The recycling company is reliant on workers with disabilities to operate. Before covid-19 Lamar Enterprises had 25 workers since the pandemic they’re down to around 10.

If the levy is passed these funds would keep Lamar Enterprises in operation and help fund transportation for workers to and from work.

Judd Chesnut – Senate Bill 44 Board, said, “They want to come to work. You know and that’s the thing, is we just want to secure for years down the road like all the other work shops in the state of Missouri.”

Kim O’sullivan – Barton County Chamber Of Commerce Membership Director, said, “They provide the only recycling services for Lamar and Barton county, so a lot of us, as myself as a resident we take all of our recycling there and they provide a very needed service for our community.”

Chesnut adds that the state does assist with the workers pay, but it’s not enough to cover all the expenses of the operation.