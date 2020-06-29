2 Tulsa officers shot, dangerous suspect being sought

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for an armed and dangerous man who shot two officers early this morning.

David Ware ran away from the scene and authorities are actively searching for him.

In a Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Department details what happened:

“Officers stopped the suspect at 8900 E. 21st street at about 3:30 AM, a scuffle ensued with the suspect, Ware pulled a gun on the officers and fired multiple times.

Both Officers were shot and are in critical condition undergoing surgery.

The suspect fled on foot from the area and we are actively searching for him.

If you live in this area be very aware of your surroundings, if your dogs are barking call us and we’ll come check it out. If he is willing to shoot at us, he is likely willing to shoot at anyone.”

If you have any information about Ware’s whereabouts, call 911 or (918)-596-2627.