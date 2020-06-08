2 people shot and killed at Joplin Hookah Bar

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people are dead after a late night shooting at a Joplin hookah bar.

The Joplin Police Department responded to Bites N Pipes, at 110 North Rangeline Road, around 11:40 Sunday night for a large disturbance and gunshots.

Two people were found dead inside the business upon arrival.

Another person was treated for a minor injury.

Police currently have one person in custody and are continuing to actively investigate the scene.

If you have any information on the incident, call JPD at 417-623-3131.

We will continue to provide the latest updates as they become available.