2 local agencies hosts movie night for kids

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Two local agencies come together to give foster kids an evening of fun they won’t forget.

Riggs Chiropractic hosted a movie night for kids, in partnership with fostering connections.

Fostering connections is a non-profit that works to support foster children and their families.

The movie night was complete with face painting, snacks and each child got to build their own bear.

Riggs Chiropractic regularly makes donations to the non-profit.

And their executive director says anytime local businesses reach out to aid them in their mission is always a blessing.

Lacy Nickelson, Executive Director, Fostering Connections, says, “Time, talent and treasure are the ways that our community can serve and they can served. So, our community is totally stepped up and wrapped around fostering connections.”

Jaclyn Baker, Riggs Chiropractic, says, “We’ll see how happy and energetic these kids are and know that they deserve stuff like this, they do deserve proper care and love. For me it was really eye opening to not only know that we give back like that but witness the children that it does impact.”

Fostering Connections will be hosting their ‘Flannel And Spice Soiree’ fundraiser next Saturday at Ol’ Yale Farms in Frontenac.

The event will begin at 7 P.M.

There will be live music, auctions and food.