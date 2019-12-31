2 arrested after two-county car chase in southeast Kansas

SOUTHEAST Ks. — Two people were arrested following a two-county car chase in southeast Kansas.

Just before 4 PM Monday, the Kansas Highway Patrol started pursuing a car in Montgomery County, east of Coffeyville on Highway 169.

The chase continued into Labette County, on 160 Highway. The suspect managed to maneuver their car around two sets of spike strips near Altamont.

The pursuit ended just west of Oswego on 59 Highway, when the suspect drove over spike strips.

The driver, 21-year-old James Allen, of Kansas City (MO) was arrested for attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of a firearm.

The passenger, 21-year-old Jesica Myers, of Coffeyville was also taken into custody. She was later released.

Multiple agencies helped respond during the chase, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Altamont Police Department, Oswego Police Department and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office.