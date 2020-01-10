2 arrested in Pittsburg drug bust, possession and child endangerment charges

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Two people are jailed for a slew of drug charges, and child endangerment, after a drug bust in Pittsburg.

The Pittsburg Police Department says around 7:20 Thursday morning, authorities searched 904 Turner Place, in Pittsburg, on a narcotics search warrant.

An investigation led authorities to believe the suspects had illegal drugs inside the residence, with the intent to distribute.

31-year-old Rachel Hill and 24-year-old Brian Simmons, both of Pittsburg, were arrested during the search.

They are both facing multiple felony drug possession charges, with the intent to distribute, involving marijuana and cocaine.

They are also facing 3 counts of endangering a child.

Both Hill and Simmons are in the Crawford County Jail, each on a $7,500 bond.

The investigation is on-going.