19-year-old dies after two-vehicle crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — A 19-year-old woman from Humansville, Missouri, is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Route N, approximately one mile west of Humansville.

Raina Knight-Denton was driving a 2007 Mazda 6 westbound around 8:25 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, she traveled off the north side of the roadway and then overcorrected, causing her car to skid back onto the roadway and enter the path of a 1998 Chevrolet 1500.

Knight-Denton was pronounced dead an hour later at 9:34 p.m.

She was not wearing a seat belt.

The two passengers in the Chevrolet suffered serious injuries, while the driver sustained moderate injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, they were all wearing a seat belt. They were transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield via ambulance.