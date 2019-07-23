$18M heading to 22 Kansas cities to improve state highways

KANSAS – Towns across Kansas are getting an investment for some of its busiest roads.

The state Department of Transportation announced that $18 million will be heading to 22 cities. The project will run next year and the year following and fund improvements to state highways that run through a city. Construction could include new pavement, preservation, and changing the number of lanes on the highway.

“Keeping traffic moving through those small towns on a street that is serviceable and can carry the traffic, for the locals, it is the same thing, being able to keep the traffic moving, but there’s also a lot of local pride in having a street or route that goes through their city that looks nice to the traveling public. Tod Salfrank, KDOT Bureau of Local Projects

Bigger cities have to match a portion of the money its receiving from the state.