18 Year old Daniel Lamers owns a successful shoe store in Indiana

CARMEL, IN – In today’s dose of good news… One teenage boy has turned his love of shoes into a business.

Daniel Lamers is the 18 year old who proudly owns Naptown Kicks.

A man of few words, but many, many shoes.

“There’s a lot of shoes.” Says Lamers.

His work ethic speaks for itself, and many have already taken notice.

“I said, ‘I’ve got to meet this kid.'” Says Mark Heirbrandt, President of the Hamilton Co. Board of Commissioners.

President of the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, Mark Heirbrandt is no “sneaker head” but he is a fan of Daniels and stopped by to say hello.

“Just really wanted to help encourage him and his business, anything that I could do so… I almost bought a pair of Jordan’s while I was in there and I’m 56 years old!” Says Heirbrandt.

It’s all about selection here at Naptown Kicks, so whether you’re looking for a pair of Jordan’s, a pair of Yeezy’s, or even some retro kicks… you can be sure to find it here.

“It was always one of my dreams to just open up a shoe store.” Says Lamers.

Selling and buying shoes, he even rebounded a pair from a hometown hero.

“So this pair was from Malcolm Brogden of the Indianapolis Pacers. He came in here one day with a bucket of shoes. It was probably like the highlight of my store career.” Says Lamers.

With the city behind him…

“It’s good to know that everybody supports me.” Says Lamers.

His parents who thought this was “just a phase” are “laced” with excitement.

“I think you know he is doing a great job and people are interested and people are supporting him. I just think it is fantastic to see. I am so proud of him to see how well he is doing with it.” Says Mike Lamers, Dad.