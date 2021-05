PINEVILLE, Mo. (KODE) – The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for several thefts and break-ins in the area.

18-year-old Tommy Childers has several felony warrants and additional charges are pending.

Deputies say he’s known to frequent the Anderson and Goodman areas.

Anyone with information on Childers’ whereabouts should call the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 223-4319.