18-Year-Old Arrested for DUI After Car Gets Hit by Train

FAIRLAND, Ok.– An 18 year old is behind bars after allegedly driving drunk then getting stuck on train tracks.

The Fairland Police Department Three people were riding in the car. A call for help came in at 1:37 A.M. Monday, Just three minutes later, the car was hit by a train at 1:39 A.M.

Courtesy: Fairland Police Department

The trio were on private property in Fairland when they got stuck, they were able to get out of the car before it got hit.

Numerous Ottawa county emergency personal responded to the area. They found an 18-year-old driver and two minors.

Courtesy: Fairland Police Department

That driver has been charged with DUI, open container and two counts of child endangerment for being with two minors.

He’s being held in the Ottawa County jail awaiting formal charges.