$18 million expansion planned at Missouri Holocaust Museum

CREVE COEUR, Mo (AP).– The St. Louis Holocaust Museum & Learning Center will triple in size with an $18 million expansion as officials seek to reach even deeper into issues of bias, bigotry, and hate.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that details about the expansion were announced Monday.

The museum, in the suburb of Creve Coeur and operated by the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, draws 30,000 annual visitors, about two-thirds of whom are students. Admission is free.

Monday’s announcement came on International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.